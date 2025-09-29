Left Menu

Leh Apex Body Boycotts Talks Amid Tensions in Ladakh

The Leh Apex Body has decided to boycott discussions with India's Home Ministry due to unrest in Ladakh. This move follows violent protests and demands for statehood and Sixth Schedule extension. Chairman Thupstan Chhewang urged authorities to address the region's prevailing fear and anger.

The Leh Apex Body announced its decision to abstain from discussions with the Home Ministry's High Powered Committee until peace returns to Ladakh. Chairman Thupstan Chhewang communicated this decision during a press conference, highlighting the group's consensus on maintaining a distance due to the current atmosphere of unrest in the region.

The group has called on the Home Ministry, the Union Territory administration, and local authorities to work towards alleviating the prevailing fear, grief, and anger. This situation escalated following violent protests on September 24, sparked by the Leh Apex Body's shutdown call to advance talks on Ladakh's demands for statehood and a Sixth Schedule extension.

The unrest led to clashes resulting in four fatalities and numerous injuries. In response, widespread arrests occurred, including that of prominent activist Wangchuk under the National Security Act. As talks remain stalled, the Centre invited both the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance for discussions, reflecting ongoing tensions surrounding governance in Ladakh.

