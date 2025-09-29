Illegal Entry: Bangladeshis Arrested at India-Nepal Border

In a significant bust, two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested while attempting to illegally enter India through the Panitanki border, near Siliguri, close to the Nepal border, according to information from a senior state official.

Security forces also detained an Indian national, Debashis Chakraborty, who allegedly facilitated such illegal entries in exchange for substantial payments, officials stated. The duo, identified as Mohammad Zaidul Islam and Susanta Chandra Das, were caught by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel on Sunday night.

The officer revealed that Chakraborty had confessed to charging Rs 50,000 from each Bangladeshi for ensuring their entry into India. The apprehended individuals are currently being interrogated by security personnel, and it is reported they intended to travel to Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)