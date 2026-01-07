Left Menu

Fugitive Carpenter Nabbed at Indo-Nepal Border

A man, accused of attempting to murder his colleague over a payment dispute in Mumbai, was caught at the India-Nepal border while trying to escape. The incident stemmed from a quarrel over unpaid dues, leading to an attack and serious injuries. The accused was apprehended using CCTV and mobile tracking.

Updated: 07-01-2026 19:49 IST
Fugitive Carpenter Nabbed at Indo-Nepal Border
A man accused of trying to kill his carpenter colleague in Mumbai was arrested at the India-Nepal border while attempting to flee, officials reported on Wednesday.

The December 29 incident in Khar West saw victim Manoj Motiram Jangid attacked with a sharp weapon by his colleague, identified as Ramkishan, alias Krishna. The attack followed a dispute over unpaid wages, according to police.

Tracking the suspect's mobile activity, police initially located him in Vasai, Palghar district, but he later went off-grid. Using surveillance footage and intelligence, authorities eventually captured him in Badhni village at the India-Nepal border. The accused was brought to Mumbai and presented in court.

