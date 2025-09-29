Human Rights Probe: Sanitation and Safety Lapses in Focus

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has acted on reports of two sanitation workers tragically losing their lives due to asphyxiation in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Following the incident on September 22, 2025, the NHRC issued notices demanding detailed reports from the municipal commissioner and superintendent of police.

The tragic deaths have been linked to substandard safety practices, as the workers were allegedly not provided with adequate protection while working on an underground drainage project. The NHRC is also seeking information about any compensation given to the victims' families.

In another significant move, the NHRC is probing the events surrounding a deadly LPG blast in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which claimed seven lives and caused extensive property damage. The panel is pushing for a robust investigation into human rights violations related to the incident.

