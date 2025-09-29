Left Menu

Human Rights Probe: Sanitation and Safety Lapses in Focus

The NHRC has issued notices to authorities in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, following the asphyxiation deaths of two sanitation workers in a drainage pipeline. Similarly, the commission seeks reports from Punjab officials after a deadly LPG tanker blast in Hoshiarpur. Both cases highlight serious human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:54 IST
Human Rights Probe: Sanitation and Safety Lapses in Focus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has acted on reports of two sanitation workers tragically losing their lives due to asphyxiation in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. Following the incident on September 22, 2025, the NHRC issued notices demanding detailed reports from the municipal commissioner and superintendent of police.

The tragic deaths have been linked to substandard safety practices, as the workers were allegedly not provided with adequate protection while working on an underground drainage project. The NHRC is also seeking information about any compensation given to the victims' families.

In another significant move, the NHRC is probing the events surrounding a deadly LPG blast in Mandiala village, Hoshiarpur, Punjab, which claimed seven lives and caused extensive property damage. The panel is pushing for a robust investigation into human rights violations related to the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

 Global
2
Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
4
China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025