Left Menu

Cambodia's Crucial Demining Support from the US

The US will provide $675,000 for demining in Cambodia amid doubts about future support. Despite past contributions, the aid freeze raised concerns. Cambodia's effective demining has been globally recognized, though tensions with Thailand remain. The announcement showcases Washington's commitment to assist in the region's mine clearance efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phnompenh | Updated: 29-09-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 17:59 IST
Cambodia's Crucial Demining Support from the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, the United States has announced a funding package of USD 675,000 for demining programs in Cambodia, dispelling uncertainties about continued foreign support, according to a statement from the US Embassy.

Cambodia's countryside remains pervaded by 4 to 6 million landmines dating back to conflict periods between 1970 and 1998. Despite a solid demining track record, these remnants have caused nearly 20,000 casualties and 45,000 injuries since the fighting ceased.

Washington's collaboration with local and international agencies has been longstanding, with over USD 220 million provided since 1993. Recently, after a prior aid freeze, new funding restarts in November, further solidifying US commitment amid regional geopolitical tensions involving China and challenges with Thailand.

TRENDING

1
European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

 Global
2
Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
4
China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025