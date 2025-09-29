Cambodia's Crucial Demining Support from the US

In a significant development, the United States has announced a funding package of USD 675,000 for demining programs in Cambodia, dispelling uncertainties about continued foreign support, according to a statement from the US Embassy.

Cambodia's countryside remains pervaded by 4 to 6 million landmines dating back to conflict periods between 1970 and 1998. Despite a solid demining track record, these remnants have caused nearly 20,000 casualties and 45,000 injuries since the fighting ceased.

Washington's collaboration with local and international agencies has been longstanding, with over USD 220 million provided since 1993. Recently, after a prior aid freeze, new funding restarts in November, further solidifying US commitment amid regional geopolitical tensions involving China and challenges with Thailand.