Madlanga Commission Probes Criminality in Justice System as Hearings Intensify

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry is continuing its hearings this week at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Tshwane, with South African Police Service (SAPS) Crime Intelligence head, Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo, expected to testify this morning. His appearance marks another crucial step in the Commission’s work to investigate allegations of criminality, political interference, and corruption within South Africa’s criminal justice system.

Background to the Commission

Formally named the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System, the Madlanga Commission was established by President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier this year. Its creation followed explosive allegations by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who claimed that a sophisticated criminal syndicate had entrenched itself in state institutions, including the SAPS, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and intelligence structures.

The Commission, chaired by Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga, has been tasked with examining these claims, identifying systemic failures, and recommending reforms to restore integrity to the country’s justice institutions.

Key Witnesses Heard So Far

The hearings have already heard from several high-profile figures:

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi (KZN Police Commissioner): His testimony set the tone for the inquiry, as he outlined disturbing evidence of alleged criminal infiltration and political manipulation within policing structures.

General Fannie Masemola (SAPS National Commissioner): He provided insights into leadership challenges at the national level and the SAPS’s efforts to counter corruption.

Elaine Harrison (KZN Director of Public Prosecutions, NPA): Her testimony highlighted pressures facing prosecutors, including claims of political meddling in prosecutorial decisions .

Major General Petronella van Rooyen (Head of Governance, Legislation and Policy, SAPS Legal Services Division): She addressed weaknesses in internal oversight and governance within the police.

The appearance of Lieutenant General Khumalo, who oversees SAPS Crime Intelligence, is expected to shed light on the role of intelligence operations in either enabling or countering corruption and criminal networks.

Why the Inquiry Matters

The Commission is considered one of the most significant accountability mechanisms since the Zondo Commission into State Capture. Unlike its predecessor, however, the Madlanga Commission is focused squarely on the criminal justice system itself, which is often seen as the frontline institution for upholding law and order.

Concerns over corruption within SAPS, the NPA, and intelligence agencies have long undermined public trust. Reports of political interference in prosecutions, cover-ups of police misconduct, and collusion between officials and criminal syndicates have raised fears that South Africa’s justice system has been compromised at its core.

By bringing these allegations into the open, the Commission seeks not only to establish accountability but also to propose structural reforms that can rebuild credibility and effectiveness.

The Road Ahead

The hearings are expected to continue in the coming weeks with testimony from additional senior figures in policing, intelligence, and prosecution. Once the Commission concludes its work, Justice Madlanga will compile a final report with findings and recommendations, which will be submitted to President Ramaphosa.

The outcome could shape far-reaching reforms in law enforcement, prosecutorial independence, and intelligence oversight, potentially marking a turning point in South Africa’s efforts to confront corruption and strengthen the rule of law.