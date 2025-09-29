African Silence: The Overlooked Crises in Sudan and Congo

African leaders used their UN General Assembly addresses to focus on global issues like climate change and inequality, yet major conflicts in Sudan and Congo received little attention. Notably, leaders such as Nigerian Vice President Kassim Shettima highlighted the impact of global conflicts, urging an end to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Despite addressing external concerns, analysts criticized African leaders for neglecting severe local issues. Conflicts in Sudan and Congo have left thousands dead and continue to escalate, with both nations facing acute humanitarian crises. The lack of discourse on these regional problems signals a step back in prioritizing African concerns on the international stage.

Diplomatic experts attribute this oversight to the absence of African leaders in negotiating forums and the reliance on external powers for conflict resolution. As the geopolitical complexities grow, foreign powers like those from the US and UAE take the lead in peace efforts, suggesting African institutions lack the leverage to manage their own affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)