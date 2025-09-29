Left Menu

African Silence: The Overlooked Crises in Sudan and Congo

African leaders, addressing global concerns at the UN General Assembly, largely overlooked pressing crises in Sudan and Congo. While they condemned global conflicts, their silence on local issues highlights institutional weaknesses and reliance on foreign powers for conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lagos | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:06 IST
African Silence: The Overlooked Crises in Sudan and Congo
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

African leaders used their UN General Assembly addresses to focus on global issues like climate change and inequality, yet major conflicts in Sudan and Congo received little attention. Notably, leaders such as Nigerian Vice President Kassim Shettima highlighted the impact of global conflicts, urging an end to Israel's actions in Gaza.

Despite addressing external concerns, analysts criticized African leaders for neglecting severe local issues. Conflicts in Sudan and Congo have left thousands dead and continue to escalate, with both nations facing acute humanitarian crises. The lack of discourse on these regional problems signals a step back in prioritizing African concerns on the international stage.

Diplomatic experts attribute this oversight to the absence of African leaders in negotiating forums and the reliance on external powers for conflict resolution. As the geopolitical complexities grow, foreign powers like those from the US and UAE take the lead in peace efforts, suggesting African institutions lack the leverage to manage their own affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

European Security Tightened Amid Drone Threats: A United Front

 Global
2
Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

Ontario Spurs Steel Resilience: Algoma Receives $100M Boost

 Global
3
Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

Gold and Silver Prices Skyrocket Amid Economic Uncertainty

 India
4
China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

China's Commerce Ministry Pushes Back Against U.S. Export Restrictions

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025