Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Loni POCSO Crime

A POCSO court in Loni sentenced Bharat Lal to 20 years in prison with a Rs 60,000 fine for sodomising an eight-year-old girl in 2015. The crime occurred when the girl was lured into his room. An FIR was lodged five years later, leading to his arrest and conviction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 29-09-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 18:10 IST
Bharat Lal
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court in Loni delivered a significant verdict on Monday, sentencing a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a Rs 60,000 fine for the 2015 sexual assault of an eight-year-old girl.

The special judge of POCSO court-II, Deepika Tiwari, found Bharat Lal guilty of the crime. The verdict sheds light on the delayed but decisive justice for a heinous act that took place over five years ago.

The prosecution detailed that the incident occurred on August 20, 2015, when Bharat Lal, then a 30-year-old neighbor of the victim, deceitfully lured her into his room where the assault took place. The girl bravely recounted her ordeal to her family, which prompted them to file an FIR in 2020, eventually leading to Bharat Lal's arrest under relevant legal codes including the POCSO Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

