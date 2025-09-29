Savitri Thakur Assures Flood Relief, Visits Affected Villages in Hoshiarpur

Union Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Savitri Thakur, visited flood-hit areas of Hoshiarpur district to assess damage, review ongoing relief measures, and interact with affected families, farmers, and local business owners.

Ground-Level Interactions

During her visit, Smt. Thakur met farmer delegations, community representatives, and residents in villages including Gandhuwal, Fatakulla, Abdullapur, Haled Janardan, Salowal, Motla, Kauliyan-418, and Mehatabpur. She also inspected the Rada Bridge (Manderia) on the Beas River, a key infrastructure point affected by flooding.

Villagers shared their concerns regarding damaged crops, disrupted livelihoods, and recurring flood challenges. Farmers particularly highlighted the loss of paddy fields, while small business owners spoke of interrupted trade and transport.

Government’s Relief Commitment

Reassuring the public, Smt. Thakur said that the Government of India, under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership, is fully committed to providing both immediate relief and long-term solutions to flood-prone regions.

She informed that the 21st instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme was advanced on 26th September exclusively for farmers in Punjab, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, who were affected by floods and landslides. The move aims to provide urgent financial assistance directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

Long-Term Solutions and Rehabilitation

Beyond immediate relief, the Minister underlined the Centre’s focus on rehabilitation and permanent measures to address recurring flood issues. She said that the government would work closely with state agencies to strengthen river embankments, improve drainage systems, and explore climate-resilient agricultural practices to safeguard livelihoods.

“Floods not only damage property and crops but also disrupt the social fabric of villages. The government will continue to stand by the people of Punjab with both financial assistance and long-term planning,” she said.

Women and Child-Centric Support

As Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Smt. Thakur also interacted with women from affected families, assuring them that special care and nutritional support measures for children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers would be integrated into the rehabilitation efforts.

She highlighted the role of anganwadi centres and self-help groups in helping families cope with crises and called for stronger participation of women in community-led disaster resilience programmes.

Ongoing Efforts

The Centre has been coordinating with Punjab’s local administration to ensure:

Supply of essential items like food grains, medicines, and drinking water.

Temporary shelters for displaced families.

Medical camps for treating waterborne diseases and providing trauma support.

Agricultural assistance through crop damage assessments and financial aid.

Concluding her visit, Smt. Savitri Thakur reaffirmed that the Central Government will not only provide immediate relief but also work towards permanent flood management solutions to protect vulnerable communities in Punjab and other flood-prone states.