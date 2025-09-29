Operation Rahat: Army's Swift Response in Flood-Hit Regions

Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC of the Tiger Division, met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday to discuss the Indian Army's relief operations in flood-hit regions under the banner of Operation Rahat.

During the meeting, which was held at Raj Bhawan, Lieutenant Governor Sinha praised the Army for swiftly responding to the disaster and minimizing the loss of lives. He commended their humanitarian assistance efforts, calling them 'exemplary.'

Operation Rahat, spearheaded by the Western Command, launched 82 relief missions across J&K, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, deploying 59 Army columns and 17 Engineer Task Forces. Together, they rescued over 6,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary members, provided medical aid, and delivered essential supplies. Key restoration efforts included building a Bailey bridge over the Tawi river, and using drones for supply drops.

(With inputs from agencies.)