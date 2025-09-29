Left Menu

Operation Rahat: Army's Swift Response in Flood-Hit Regions

Under Operation Rahat, the Indian Army's Western Command has executed 82 missions in flood-affected areas of J&K, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, aiding over 6,000 civilians and delivering essential relief supplies. Maj Gen Mukesh Bhanwala briefed Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on the ongoing efforts.

29-09-2025
Major General Mukesh Bhanwala, GOC of the Tiger Division, met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday to discuss the Indian Army's relief operations in flood-hit regions under the banner of Operation Rahat.

During the meeting, which was held at Raj Bhawan, Lieutenant Governor Sinha praised the Army for swiftly responding to the disaster and minimizing the loss of lives. He commended their humanitarian assistance efforts, calling them 'exemplary.'

Operation Rahat, spearheaded by the Western Command, launched 82 relief missions across J&K, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, deploying 59 Army columns and 17 Engineer Task Forces. Together, they rescued over 6,000 civilians and 300 paramilitary members, provided medical aid, and delivered essential supplies. Key restoration efforts included building a Bailey bridge over the Tawi river, and using drones for supply drops.

