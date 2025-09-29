Left Menu

Surprise Resignation Wave: Corporate Governance Under Scrutiny at PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services expressed surprise at the sudden resignation of three independent directors before their terms expired. This has sparked concerns about corporate governance. The company emphasized its commitment to maintaining governance standards and stated that there were no prior complaints from the directors about undisclosed issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:45 IST
Surprise Resignation Wave: Corporate Governance Under Scrutiny at PTC India Financial Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) faced an unexpected leadership shake-up on Monday as three independent directors resigned suddenly, raising concerns over corporate governance at the firm.

The directors in question, Seema Bahuguna, Naveen Bhushan Gupta, and PV Bharathi, stepped down before completing their three-year terms, citing reasons not previously discussed with the Board or management.

The development has surprised the company, especially given the directors' previously active and unrestricted participation in board meetings. PFS remains committed to governance and ethical transparency to meet stakeholder expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

Kerala High Court Orders Inspection of Sabarimala Temple Valuables

 India
2
TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

TotalEnergies CEO Raises Concerns Over U.S. LNG Project Surplus

 France
3
Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

Fortifying the Frontier: NATO's Energy Defense Blueprint

 Global
4
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025