Surprise Resignation Wave: Corporate Governance Under Scrutiny at PTC India Financial Services

PTC India Financial Services (PFS) faced an unexpected leadership shake-up on Monday as three independent directors resigned suddenly, raising concerns over corporate governance at the firm.

The directors in question, Seema Bahuguna, Naveen Bhushan Gupta, and PV Bharathi, stepped down before completing their three-year terms, citing reasons not previously discussed with the Board or management.

The development has surprised the company, especially given the directors' previously active and unrestricted participation in board meetings. PFS remains committed to governance and ethical transparency to meet stakeholder expectations.

(With inputs from agencies.)