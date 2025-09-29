Left Menu

Tragic Discovery: Family Found Dead in West Bengal

In Malda district, West Bengal, police found the bodies of Rupali Halder and her two children. While Rupali was found hanging, her children were found dead on a bed. Her husband, Asit, has been detained for questioning. Frequent altercations were reported in the household.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 29-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 19:53 IST
The grim discovery of three family members dead in West Bengal's Malda district has shocked the community. Police found the bodies of Rupali Halder, 30, and her two children, Ayan, 9, and Rimi, 5 months, on Monday.

Rupali was found hanging, while her children were lifeless on a bed. Her husband, Asit, a local goldsmith, has been detained for interrogation. Reports from neighbors suggest frequent altercations between the couple.

According to family members, tensions peaked when Rupali refused to let her son attend a local Puja with Asit. After a heated argument, Asit left and returned late to find their room locked. The tragic discovery was made the next morning, prompting an ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

