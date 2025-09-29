Left Menu

Tragedy on the Flyover: A Family's Heartbreak and Hunt for Justice

A family reunion turned tragic as a grandfather, father, and grandson were killed in a hit-and-run accident on a Delhi flyover. The incident, attributed to reckless driving and alleged street racing, has left the family emotionally and financially devastated, with authorities investigating the culprits.

In a gut-wrenching turn of events, what was meant to be a joyous family reunion ended in tragedy for 60-year-old Mohammad Shahid and his family. The accident occurred when Shahid, his son Faiz, and grandson Hamza were struck by two vehicles near Delhi's Jahangirpuri area.

Eyewitnesses reported the vehicles were racing when one hit their motorcycle, throwing the trio onto the road. The second vehicle followed suit, leaving them lifeless at the scene. The family, originally gathered for dinner due to a visit from Shahid's daughter, now faces an irreplaceable loss.

Shahid's nephew, Rehan Ahmed, recounted the horror at the scene, noting the devastation from the accident. Police efforts are underway to identify the drivers using CCTV footage, with hopes that the perpetrators will be caught soon.

