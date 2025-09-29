Left Menu

Operation Rescue: Cracking Down on Exploitation Network

Police, alongside NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe, rescued a minor girl in a Bengaluru sex trafficking case involving superstition-based exploitation. Two suspects, Shobha and Tulsi Kumar, demanded Rs 20 lakh for arranging the abuse of the young girl, exploiting the belief that intercourse with virgins could cure sexual dysfunctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 29-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 20:29 IST
Operation Rescue: Cracking Down on Exploitation Network
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police in conjunction with NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe have successfully rescued a minor girl, with two arrests made in a disturbing sex trafficking case. The accused, Shobha and her accomplice Tulsi Kumar, are alleged to have been involved in exploiting young girls under superstitious pretenses.

The duo was apprehended in Mysuru following a decoy operation. Initial investigations reveal they demanded Rs 20 lakh for facilitating the sexual exploitation of a girl who had just reached puberty, leveraging a bizarre belief that intercourse with virgins cures certain sexual ailments.

Police, with input from the Child Welfare Committee, uncovered how the network targeted superstitious men, offering menstruating minors. Shobha was caught during an operation near the Government Girls' Children's Home, where she attempted to trade a 12-year-old girl for Rs 20 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

Om Freight Forwarders' IPO Takes Off with Full Subscription on First Day

 India
2
Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

Centre's Open Arms: Dialogue for Ladakh's Future

 India
3
Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Trade Engagement

Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 Sets New Benchmarks in Global Tr...

 India
4
Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

Rao Narender Singh Takes the Helm: Congress Leadership Shake-Up in Haryana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025