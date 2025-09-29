Operation Rescue: Cracking Down on Exploitation Network

In a significant breakthrough, police in conjunction with NGO Odanadi Seva Samsthe have successfully rescued a minor girl, with two arrests made in a disturbing sex trafficking case. The accused, Shobha and her accomplice Tulsi Kumar, are alleged to have been involved in exploiting young girls under superstitious pretenses.

The duo was apprehended in Mysuru following a decoy operation. Initial investigations reveal they demanded Rs 20 lakh for facilitating the sexual exploitation of a girl who had just reached puberty, leveraging a bizarre belief that intercourse with virgins cures certain sexual ailments.

Police, with input from the Child Welfare Committee, uncovered how the network targeted superstitious men, offering menstruating minors. Shobha was caught during an operation near the Government Girls' Children's Home, where she attempted to trade a 12-year-old girl for Rs 20 lakh. Further investigations are ongoing.

