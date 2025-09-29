Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Kenya's Naval Partnership

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with Kenya Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Owuor Otieno to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, held on Monday, covered various operational, training, and hydrographic aspects of their naval partnership.

Maj Gen Otieno is visiting India from September 28 to October 2, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. His visit highlights the strategic relationship between India and Kenya and includes engagements at the Information Fusion Centre and naval training establishments.

The Kenya Navy actively participates in multilateral exercises such as AIKEYME and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. This visit represents a milestone in naval cooperation, reaffirming shared interests and security commitments in the Indian Ocean Region.