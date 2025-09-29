Left Menu

Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Kenya's Naval Partnership

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi and Maj Gen Paul Owuor Otieno discussed maritime cooperation during the Kenya Navy commander's visit to India. The talks addressed operational, training, and hydrographic engagements. The visit marks significant progress in India-Kenya naval relations and reinforces their shared commitment to security in the Indian Ocean Region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:10 IST
Strengthening Maritime Ties: India and Kenya's Naval Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi met with Kenya Navy Commander Maj Gen Paul Owuor Otieno to discuss enhancing maritime cooperation between the two nations. The meeting, held on Monday, covered various operational, training, and hydrographic aspects of their naval partnership.

Maj Gen Otieno is visiting India from September 28 to October 2, aiming to strengthen bilateral ties. His visit highlights the strategic relationship between India and Kenya and includes engagements at the Information Fusion Centre and naval training establishments.

The Kenya Navy actively participates in multilateral exercises such as AIKEYME and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium. This visit represents a milestone in naval cooperation, reaffirming shared interests and security commitments in the Indian Ocean Region.

TRENDING

1
National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administration

National Conference on Digital India: Charting the Future of Land Administra...

 India
2
Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

Tensions Escalate Between Hungary and Ukraine

 Hungary
3
Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

Lawrence Bishnoi: From Student Polls to Terror-Linked Gangster

 India
4
Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

Karnataka Caste Survey Sparks Controversy Amid Political Pushback

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025