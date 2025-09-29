Russian forces have claimed control of the strategic settlement of Zarichne in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the nation's Defence Ministry announced. This area, previously known as Kirovsk, is now under Russian authority, according to official reports.

The significance of Zarichne extends beyond military strategy, impacting regional dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, however, has not independently verified these developments, reflecting the complex realities of war reportage in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)