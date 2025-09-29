Left Menu

Russian Seizure of Zarichne: Strategic Gain in Donetsk

Russian forces have seized control of Zarichne in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Russia identifies the settlement by its former name, Kirovsk. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield developments at this time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:25 IST
Russian forces have claimed control of the strategic settlement of Zarichne in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the nation's Defence Ministry announced. This area, previously known as Kirovsk, is now under Russian authority, according to official reports.

The significance of Zarichne extends beyond military strategy, impacting regional dynamics in the ongoing conflict.

Reuters, however, has not independently verified these developments, reflecting the complex realities of war reportage in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

