Russian Seizure of Zarichne: Strategic Gain in Donetsk
Russian forces have seized control of Zarichne in Ukraine's Donetsk region, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. Russia identifies the settlement by its former name, Kirovsk. Reuters could not independently verify the battlefield developments at this time.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 21:25 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces have claimed control of the strategic settlement of Zarichne in Ukraine's Donetsk region, the nation's Defence Ministry announced. This area, previously known as Kirovsk, is now under Russian authority, according to official reports.
The significance of Zarichne extends beyond military strategy, impacting regional dynamics in the ongoing conflict.
Reuters, however, has not independently verified these developments, reflecting the complex realities of war reportage in conflict zones.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Ukraine
- Zarichne
- Donetsk
- Defence Ministry
- Kirovsk
- battlefield
- Reuters
- war report
- strategic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
From Battlefield Survivor to Archery Champion: The Inspiring Journey of Toman Kumar
Yoga Meets the Battlefield: Enhancing Soldier Resilience in Arunachal Pradesh
Sikkim Opens Strategic Battlefield Sites to Domestic Tourists
Defence Ministry inks Rs 62,370 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd to procure 97 Tejas jets for Indian Air Force.
Ukraine's Strategic Gains: Zelenskiy Challenges Russia's Battlefield Narrative