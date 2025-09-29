Tensions Escalate Over Jammu and Kashmir MLA's Detention

In a stirring development, Jammu and Kashmir Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) leader Sheikh Khursheed raised allegations against local authorities in the Kathua district on Monday. He claimed he was denied access to meet Mehraj Malik, a detained AAP MLA.

Mehraj Malik, aged 37, was taken into custody under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 in Doda. The detention reportedly stems from his alleged involvement in disrupting public order, which has ignited unrest within the region.

According to Khursheed, the jail superintendent and district administration in Kathua obstructed his meeting with Malik, an act he condemned as an assault on democracy. The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that Malik's arrest has led to widespread protests, prompting authorities to enforce prohibitory orders and suspend mobile internet and broadband services.

(With inputs from agencies.)