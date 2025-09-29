Karnataka High Court Orders Recovery of Grant from Defunct Madrasa

The Karnataka High Court has taken decisive action by directing the state government to recover a Rs 5 lakh grant allocated to a Madrasa under scrutiny. This move follows the revocation of the school's recognition by the School Education Department, due to allegations of 'fake' documentation.

In a related case hearing, a division bench mandated the Principal Secretary of the Minority Welfare Department to inspect the funds disbursed to the Madrasa and implement necessary actions according to the law.

Additionally, the court has called for a comprehensive legal investigation into the Madrasa's operations and suggested appropriate remedial steps to address any irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)