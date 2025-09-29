Shabana Mahmood: The Tough Labour Home Secretary Leading Immigration Reform

In her inaugural speech as the UK Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood outlined stringent new immigration policies aimed at both legal and illegal routes. The new policies include an extended waiting period and additional criteria for those seeking permanent residency.

Speaking at the Labour Party conference, the British Muslim minister highlighted her own family's migration story to underscore the need for high English proficiency, a clean criminal record, and substantial community contributions from residency applicants.

Vowing to confront the migrant trafficking issue aggressively, Mahmood aims to fight crime and combat the rise of ethno-nationalism, emphasizing her commitment to building an open and inclusive Britain.

(With inputs from agencies.)