Tragedy on the Turnpike: Legal Battle Unfolds in High-Stakes Trucking Case

An Indian-origin truck driver, Harjinder Singh, has entered a not guilty plea after an unlawful U-turn in Florida resulted in three deaths. The incident caused a political clash over licensing rules for non-citizens.

Singh, currently held without bond, faces vehicular homicide charges. Fallout led to Secretary Sean Duffy announcing stricter licensing rules, following an audit that uncovered multiple irregularities across various states, notably California.

California now faces losing $160 million in federal funding unless compliance improves. The next legal steps for Singh include a pre-trial docket call. His attorney and the prosecutor have not commented.

