Rajnath Singh Highlights Veterans’ Role at National Conclave on Ex-Servicemen Welfare

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated and addressed the National Conclave 2025 on Ex-Servicemen Welfare, organised by the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare (DESW), Ministry of Defence, at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi. The two-day conclave, themed ‘Viksit Bharat and Ex-Servicemen Welfare’, brought together policymakers, state representatives, veterans’ organisations, and officials from the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), and various central and state agencies to deliberate on strengthening welfare policies and programmes for veterans and their families.

Ex-Servicemen as National Assets

In his address, Shri Rajnath Singh called ex-servicemen “a national asset,” noting their continued contribution to the country beyond active military service.

“Ex-servicemen bring decades of experience, leadership, discipline, and strategic thinking to society. Their achievements inspire not only fellow veterans but also the youth to serve the nation with dedication and integrity,” he said.

The Defence Minister highlighted the critical role of veterans in guiding the younger generation, preventing social disintegration, and countering challenges such as drug abuse. He emphasised that their discipline and leadership equip them to steer communities towards resilience, productivity, and cohesion.

Veterans as Catalysts for Social Change

Shri Rajnath Singh underscored that veterans serve as agents of social transformation. He cited examples of community mobilisation in rural India – such as collective efforts to build ponds, temples, and public infrastructure – where veterans’ leadership fosters unity, participatory governance, and grassroots development.

“Veterans play a pivotal role in fostering trust, unity, and collaboration within societies, thereby reinforcing societal resilience and stability,” he remarked.

Collaborative Governance for Veteran Welfare

Drawing on national initiatives such as the GST rollout, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, and the world’s largest COVID-19 vaccination campaign, Shri Singh highlighted how coordinated efforts between the Centre and states have turned ambitious visions into reality. He called for similar collaboration in the domain of veterans’ welfare, asserting that cooperative governance would yield tangible improvements in healthcare, pensions, resettlement, and skilling opportunities.

Addressing Challenges and New Initiatives

Acknowledging challenges faced by ex-servicemen – including pension disputes, healthcare access, and limited re-employment opportunities – the Raksha Mantri outlined steps taken by the government under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership:

SPARSH portal for transparent and simplified pension management.

Smart Canteen Cards and Ex-Servicemen Identity Cards for seamless service delivery.

Digital platforms for DGR services, enabling online access to resettlement and employment opportunities.

These measures, Shri Singh said, aim to streamline processes, enhance transparency, and empower veterans and their families with easier access to essential services.

Honouring Entrepreneurial and Social Contributions

The Minister lauded the entrepreneurial and community-focused contributions of veterans, many of whom continue to serve the nation through business ventures, skill training, social projects, and environmental initiatives.

“Our veterans have truly embodied the motto: Once a soldier, always a soldier,” he affirmed.

Conclave Highlights and Deliberations

The inaugural session, presided over by Secretary (DESW) Shri Niten Chandra, featured detailed deliberations on welfare priorities and presentations from State and District Sainik Boards (RSBs/DSBs) showcasing best practices. Shri Chandra expressed confidence that the conclave would influence future policies and drive meaningful improvements in ex-servicemen welfare.

The event also included:

Screening of a motivational film celebrating veterans’ contributions.

Recognition ceremonies , felicitating high-performing RSBs and distinguished veterans.

Release of DESW guidebooks to strengthen the institutional framework for veteran services.

Senior dignitaries in attendance included Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, Financial Advisor (Defence Services) Dr. Mayank Sharma, alongside veterans, defence officials, and policymakers.

Government’s Vision for Veterans

Reaffirming the government’s commitment, Shri Rajnath Singh concluded:

“The welfare of veterans and their families remains a top national priority. It is our duty to ensure that their service, sacrifice, and skills continue to strengthen our society and nation.”

The National Conclave 2025 represents not only a platform for policy discussions but also a symbol of the government’s resolve to honour, support, and empower India’s ex-servicemen, ensuring that their legacy continues to inspire future generations.