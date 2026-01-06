Dhruva Rally: Honoring Valor on Veterans' Day

In a moving tribute to the fallen heroes of the nation, the Dhruva motorcycle rally was launched from the war memorial in Nagrota, Jammu, as part of the 10th Veterans' Day celebrations. A somber wreath-laying ceremony preceded the rally, drawing senior Army veterans, civil dignitaries, and serving personnel to honor their sacrifices. The defense spokesperson emphasized the significance of the event.

The ceremony also included the ceremonial reception of the Mashal, symbolizing the eternal glory and valor of the heroes who laid down their lives for the country. It was a moment steeped in respect and reverence, reflecting the indomitable spirit of those remembered on this day.

The rally, officially flagged off by local MLA and BJP leader Devyani Rana from the Nagrota Military Station, underscored a sense of unity and gratitude, saluting the valiant service rendered by the bravehearts. The event highlighted not only the sacrifices but also the enduring legacy of the nation's defenders.