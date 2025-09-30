Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

A catastrophic building collapse at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School in Sidoarjo, East Java, Indonesia, has left at least one student dead and dozens injured. The incident occurred while students were engaged in afternoon prayers.

Rescue workers, including police and soldiers, are tirelessly working to save at least three students believed to be alive under the rubble. This tragic event unfolded due to an unauthorized expansion of a prayer hall which could not withstand the load, according to provincial police spokesperson Jules Abraham Abast.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the precise cause of the collapse, emphasizing the lack of a permit for such construction. Families of the students wait in distress, hoping for the rescue of their children as operations continue amidst unstable ruins.