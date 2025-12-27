Left Menu

Fateful Voyage: Rescue Efforts Intensify for Missing Tourists Near Komodo National Park

Indonesian rescuers are searching for a family of four Spanish tourists after a tour boat sank near Padar Island in Komodo National Park. The boat experienced engine failure during its trip. While some have been rescued, efforts continue to find the missing family amid challenging sea conditions.

Indonesian rescuers embarked on an urgent search operation on Saturday to locate a family of four missing Spanish tourists after their tour boat capsized near Padar Island in the famed Komodo National Park.

Fathur Rahman, head of the Maumere Search and Rescue Office, confirmed that the boat sank due to engine failure during a journey from Komodo Island to Padar. Among the 11 passengers on board were six Spanish tourists, four crew members, and a local guide. Fortunately, three individuals were rescued by a passing vessel, while another four were saved by the search and rescue team.

The ongoing search operation intensified Saturday morning as better weather conditions allowed the use of multiple rescue units, aided by local fishermen and residents, to continue the efforts to find the missing family.

