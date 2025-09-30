Left Menu

Tech Titans Settle with Trump: YouTube's $24.5 Million Payout

Google's YouTube has settled a lawsuit with Donald Trump, agreeing to pay $24.5 million over the suspension of Trump's account following the January 6 Capitol incident. The settlement includes contributions to the Trust for the National Mall and other plaintiffs. This follows similar settlements by other tech giants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanfrancisco | Updated: 30-09-2025 04:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 04:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google's YouTube has agreed to a $24.5 million settlement in a lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump regarding his account suspension following the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

According to court documents filed in California, $22 million of the amount will be allocated to the Trust for the National Mall, while the remainder will be distributed to other plaintiffs, including the American Conservative Union. This development positions Google among other tech behemoths who have settled with Trump.

Earlier, Meta Platforms settled a similar case for $25 million regarding Trump's Facebook suspension, and Elon Musk's company X, formerly known as Twitter, settled for $10 million. Despite these settlements, no company has admitted liability. Google, confirming the settlement, withheld further comment, with the disclosure coinciding with a scheduled court hearing on October 6.

