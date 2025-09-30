$6m Boost for Raukūmara Pae Maunga to Strengthen Iwi-Led Conservation

The New Zealand Government has announced a $6 million investment to support the ongoing restoration of the Raukūmara Pae Maunga project, a landmark iwi-led conservation initiative in the Raukūmara Range, situated in the eastern Bay of Plenty. The project, first established in 2020, is a partnership between Ngāti Porou, Te Whānau-ā-Apanui, and the Department of Conservation – Te Papa Atawhai, and has become one of the country’s most ambitious models for protecting native biodiversity while creating sustainable local employment.

Protecting Native Species and Habitats

The Raukūmara forest is home to some of New Zealand’s most threatened and iconic native species, including the pepeketua/Hochstetter’s frog, Raukūmara tusked wētā, brown kiwi, whio (blue duck), and the pekapeka/long-tailed bat. These species face significant threats from introduced pests such as deer, goats, and possums, which damage native vegetation and disrupt ecosystems.

Conservation Minister Tama Potaka said the funding will provide critical support to expand pest control operations and forest regeneration efforts:

“This beautiful native forest harbours some of our most endangered taonga species. By backing Raukūmara Pae Maunga, we are not only protecting biodiversity but also empowering local iwi to lead conservation solutions.”

Employment and Indigenous Leadership

A key focus of the project is building local capacity. Currently, 28 iwi staff are directly employed, receiving specialist training in areas such as biosecurity, kiwi handling, and aerial hunting, all delivered under the highest safety standards. Beyond employment, the project also nurtures future environmental leaders, with over 1,000 tamariki and rangatahi involved in taiao learning programmes across 14 kura (schools).

Potaka highlighted the broader social benefits of the initiative:

“Raukūmara Pae Maunga is more than a conservation project – it is developing a new generation of indigenous conservation leaders, combining traditional knowledge with cutting-edge science.”

Innovation in Conservation

The project has distinguished itself through its use of innovative tools and practices. DNA surveying of deer populations, alongside thermal-assisted detection technology for precision pest control, is helping improve efficiency and accuracy in monitoring and culling. These innovations, Potaka noted, strengthen New Zealand’s international reputation for nature-based climate and biodiversity solutions.

One of the project’s largest milestones was achieved last year, when it delivered the biggest aerial 1080 operation in the North Island, covering 116,000 hectares. The operation resulted in a 73% reduction in possum populations and temporarily drove rat numbers to undetectable levels, offering a critical window for forest and species recovery.

Long-Term Funding Commitment

The new investment represents $2 million annually over the next three years through to 2028, funded via the International Visitor Conservation and Tourism Levy. The allocation comes from the Government’s broader $55 million boost to conservation initiatives in the 2026/27 Budget, ensuring continued momentum for large-scale pest management and habitat restoration.

Minister Potaka said this funding ensures stability and confidence for iwi-led projects:

“This commitment ensures that iwi, communities, and conservation partners have the resources they need to deliver lasting environmental outcomes.”

Looking Ahead

As the project scales up, it is expected to deliver not only ecological benefits but also long-term community resilience. The blend of employment, cultural leadership, youth education, and innovation ensures that conservation in the Raukūmara Ranges is both sustainable and generationally transformative.

With this latest investment, Raukūmara Pae Maunga stands as a model for how conservation, indigenous leadership, and economic development can work hand in hand to protect Aotearoa’s unique biodiversity.