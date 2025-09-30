Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against Maharashtra Congress

The Mumbai Police have taken legal action following a controversial post on the social media account of the Maharashtra Congress, believed to incite public violence.

Ruling party BJP's social media coordinator, Prakash Gade, filed a complaint highlighting the post's potential to provoke unrest and likened it to recent protests in Leh, where demonstrators set fire to a BJP office.

Authorities have registered charges against an unknown individual, under various sections related to incitement and fear-mongering, as they continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)