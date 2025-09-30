Left Menu

Controversial Post Sparks Legal Action Against Maharashtra Congress

Mumbai Police have filed a case against an unidentified individual over a provocative social media post on the Maharashtra Congress's account, which allegedly incited violence. The post reportedly warned of potential nationwide unrest similar to recent protests in Leh, leading to an ongoing police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai Police have taken legal action following a controversial post on the social media account of the Maharashtra Congress, believed to incite public violence.

Ruling party BJP's social media coordinator, Prakash Gade, filed a complaint highlighting the post's potential to provoke unrest and likened it to recent protests in Leh, where demonstrators set fire to a BJP office.

Authorities have registered charges against an unknown individual, under various sections related to incitement and fear-mongering, as they continue to investigate the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

