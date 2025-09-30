Revelations of Misconduct: The Saga of Chaitanyanand Saraswati

Chaitanyanand Saraswati, a figure at the center of a scandal involving allegations of sexual harassment, was brought face-to-face with two female aides who allegedly coerced victims at a private institution into erasing harmful evidence. The police disclosed these developments in a Tuesday briefing.

Authorities have unearthed communications between the 62-year-old and numerous women, portraying a pattern of deception to entice them. His phone revealed images with air hostesses and display pictures, shedding light on his undue conduct while serving as the chairperson of the school in the national capital.

The alleged godman has been evasive during the investigation, showing no regret and providing misleading responses. Despite being confronted with the evidence, he only acknowledged facts when confronted with irrefutable proof. After days on the run, he was apprehended at an Agra hotel and is set to face further legal scrutiny.

