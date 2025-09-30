Left Menu

India's G20 Participation: Harivansh Leads at P20 Summit in South Africa

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh will lead the Indian delegation at the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in South Africa. He will participate in key thematic sessions focused on climate resilience and sustainable development, while also engaging in bilateral meetings to enhance inter-parliamentary cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:27 IST
Harivansh
  • Country:
  • India

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh is set to head the Indian delegation to the 11th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit, known as P20, in Kleinmond, Western Cape, South Africa. The summit, running from October 1st to 3rd, will showcase India's dedication to global collaboration and sustainable progress.

Harivansh will address two critical sessions: 'Strengthening Disaster Resilience and Responses' and 'Mobilising Finance for a Just Energy Transition.' In these sessions, he will present India's viewpoints on enhancing climate resilience measures and bolstering disaster management initiatives. Moreover, he will preside over a session on 'Harnessing Critical Minerals for Sustainable Development.' Alongside the summit activities, he plans to engage in bilateral meetings with counterparts from Germany, Italy, and other nations.

The discussions are aimed at fortifying inter-parliamentary cooperation, expanding democratic alliances, and asserting India's leadership as an advocate for the Global South. Accompanying Harivansh will be Rajya Sabha Secretary General P C Mody, underlining the theme of 'Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability' set by South Africa's G20 Presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

