In a startling revelation, Jian Guo, who was employed by a prominent German far-right lawmaker within the European Parliament, has been found guilty of espionage on behalf of China.

The German citizen has been convicted of transmitting sensitive parliamentary information to a Chinese intelligence service over a span of more than four years, marking a significant breach of trust in one of the EU's key political institutions.

While China's foreign ministry has dismissed the reports as efforts to undermine its global standing, the case raises serious concerns about international espionage and security within the EU framework.

