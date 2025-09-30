Left Menu

Espionage Scandal: The Shadow of Chinese Spying in Europe

A former assistant to a top AfD politician has been sentenced to nearly five years for spying for China, intensifying concerns about Chinese espionage in Europe. Jian G., a German national, shared sensitive information with Chinese intelligence, raising alarms during AfD's European parliamentary campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dresden | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:43 IST
Espionage Scandal: The Shadow of Chinese Spying in Europe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

The Dresden Higher Regional Court has sentenced a former aide to a prominent far-right politician to nearly five years for espionage on behalf of China. The case, which involves German national Jian G., highlights growing fears of Chinese intelligence operations targeting Europe.

Jian G. was accused of relaying sensitive information about Chinese dissidents and European parliamentary activities to Chinese intelligence, while employed by Maximilian Krah, a former European lawmaker now with AfD. Beijing has denied any involvement or espionage activities in Europe.

Krah expressed hopes for clarity on the espionage charges via the court's forthcoming written judgment, emphasizing his efforts to enhance his office's security. The incident comes against the backdrop of rising concerns over pro-China sentiments within the AfD.

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025