The Dresden Higher Regional Court has sentenced a former aide to a prominent far-right politician to nearly five years for espionage on behalf of China. The case, which involves German national Jian G., highlights growing fears of Chinese intelligence operations targeting Europe.

Jian G. was accused of relaying sensitive information about Chinese dissidents and European parliamentary activities to Chinese intelligence, while employed by Maximilian Krah, a former European lawmaker now with AfD. Beijing has denied any involvement or espionage activities in Europe.

Krah expressed hopes for clarity on the espionage charges via the court's forthcoming written judgment, emphasizing his efforts to enhance his office's security. The incident comes against the backdrop of rising concerns over pro-China sentiments within the AfD.