Kerala CM Denies Special Privileges for Political Prisoners

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday emphatically refuted allegations suggesting that political prisoners are receiving special privileges in state prisons, dismissing them as a 'malicious campaign.'

During the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Vijayan reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining discipline in penitentiaries and affirmed that strict actions are taken against any rule violations.

In his defense, Vijayan clarified that no special privilege or benefit is extended to inmates punished in political cases, responding to opposition criticism about alleged preferential treatment for convicts in high-profile political murder cases. He also highlighted efforts to introduce modern facilities and technologies in older prisons.

