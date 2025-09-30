Left Menu

Kerala CM Denies Special Privileges for Political Prisoners

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan refuted allegations of special privileges granted to political prisoners in state prisons. Addressing the state Assembly, he labeled the claims as a 'malicious campaign' and emphasized efforts to maintain prison discipline. He assured modern facility upgrades in older prisons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:45 IST
Kerala CM Denies Special Privileges for Political Prisoners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday emphatically refuted allegations suggesting that political prisoners are receiving special privileges in state prisons, dismissing them as a 'malicious campaign.'

During the Question Hour in the state Assembly, Vijayan reiterated the government's commitment to maintaining discipline in penitentiaries and affirmed that strict actions are taken against any rule violations.

In his defense, Vijayan clarified that no special privilege or benefit is extended to inmates punished in political cases, responding to opposition criticism about alleged preferential treatment for convicts in high-profile political murder cases. He also highlighted efforts to introduce modern facilities and technologies in older prisons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

 India
2
India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

India Fortifies Position in Global Aviation Leadership with ICAO Re-election

 India
3
William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

William Saliba Commits: Arsenal's Defensive Future Secured

 Global
4
Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

Traffic Advisory for Durga Puja Motorists in Delhi

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025