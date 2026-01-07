Left Menu

US Embassy Warns Students: Follow Laws or Risk Losing Visa Privileges

The US Embassy in India warns that violating American laws can lead to serious consequences for student visa holders, emphasizing that obtaining a US visa is a privilege. Breaking laws may result in visa revocation, deportation, or future ineligibility for US visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 20:15 IST
The United States Embassy in India issued a stark warning to student visa holders on Wednesday, cautioning them about the 'serious consequences' of breaking American laws. The embassy emphasized that a US visa is a privilege, not a right.

In a post on X, the embassy highlighted potential repercussions for legal violations, including the revocation of the individual's visa, deportation, and being deemed ineligible for future US visas. The message urged students to adhere to US laws and not jeopardize their travel opportunities.

The embassy reiterated this stance through several posts on X, consistently stating that US visa screenings continue even after the visa is issued. They advised applicants for non-immigrant visas, such as F, M, or J types, to switch their social media privacy settings to 'public' to confirm their identity and admissibility.

