Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board has postponed the written examination for sub-inspector recruitment, meant for October 5 and 6, due to unforeseen developments. This marks the third postponement. While the board did not disclose the reasons, sources hint at potential irregularities in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:19 IST
The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has once again postponed its written examination for sub-inspector recruitment, initially scheduled for October 5 and 6. The announcement, made on Tuesday, cited 'unforeseen development' as the cause.

This marks the third delay for the Combined Police Service Examination-2024, stoking frustration among candidates. While the board has refrained from commenting further on the matter, sources suspect irregularities may have influenced this decision.

Future dates for the examination have yet to be disclosed. Candidates are advised to await the official announcement for the new examination schedule.

(With inputs from agencies.)

