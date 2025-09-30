Odisha Police Recruitment Exam Postponed for the Third Time

The Odisha Police Recruitment Board (OPRB) has once again postponed its written examination for sub-inspector recruitment, initially scheduled for October 5 and 6. The announcement, made on Tuesday, cited 'unforeseen development' as the cause.

This marks the third delay for the Combined Police Service Examination-2024, stoking frustration among candidates. While the board has refrained from commenting further on the matter, sources suspect irregularities may have influenced this decision.

Future dates for the examination have yet to be disclosed. Candidates are advised to await the official announcement for the new examination schedule.

