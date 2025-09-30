Left Menu

Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

Two government employees at a community health center in Ballia face allegations of securing jobs using forged appointment letters. Investigations revealed identical records on the DDO portal. FIRs have been lodged for cheating and forgery against a pharmacist and a postal assistant, following discrepancies identified by health department officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ballia | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, authorities in Ballia district have launched investigations into alleged job forgery at a community health center. A pharmacist and a postal assistant stand accused of securing their positions with fake appointment documents, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The case came to light following a complaint by Dr. Babu Lal Mandal, superintendent of the Fefna community health center. He reported that Ram Pratap Singh, a pharmacist, was employed on the basis of a fraudulent letter. The discovery emerged after the DDO portal flagged discrepancies, showing identical entries drawing salaries, officials noted.

Further scrutiny indicated that the forged documents contradicted records provided by the Director General of Medical and Health. Moreover, another case involving Sudhir Kumar, a postal assistant, was filed on related forgery charges. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Varman, confirmed that investigations are ongoing, emphasizing the fraud has persisted since 2016.

