Forgery Unveiled in Ballia: Two Government Officials Under Scrutiny

In a significant development, authorities in Ballia district have launched investigations into alleged job forgery at a community health center. A pharmacist and a postal assistant stand accused of securing their positions with fake appointment documents, local police confirmed on Tuesday.

The case came to light following a complaint by Dr. Babu Lal Mandal, superintendent of the Fefna community health center. He reported that Ram Pratap Singh, a pharmacist, was employed on the basis of a fraudulent letter. The discovery emerged after the DDO portal flagged discrepancies, showing identical entries drawing salaries, officials noted.

Further scrutiny indicated that the forged documents contradicted records provided by the Director General of Medical and Health. Moreover, another case involving Sudhir Kumar, a postal assistant, was filed on related forgery charges. The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sanjeev Varman, confirmed that investigations are ongoing, emphasizing the fraud has persisted since 2016.

