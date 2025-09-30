Dharmasthala Allegations: SIT Aims for Swift Closure Amidst Skeletal Finds

In a significant development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government has urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation into the unsettling allegations of multiple murders and rapes in Dharmasthala. The directive comes amidst the pending results from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The probe, which has already led to the recovery of skeletal remains, has its latest findings sent for forensic analysis. With more remains found at Banglegudde's forest area, Parameshwara has made it clear that the investigation needs to progress swiftly. The controversy stems from accusations leveled by complainant C N Chinnaiah, who has since faced arrest over perjury charges, involving claims of buried bodies around Dharmasthala.

As investigations continue, police authorities are evaluating related allegations against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, implicated in other legal issues but considered a key figure in the advocacy for the complainant. The authorities emphasize non-interference by the state government while the legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)