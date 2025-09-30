Left Menu

Dharmasthala Allegations: SIT Aims for Swift Closure Amidst Skeletal Finds

Karnataka's Special Investigation Team (SIT) is tasked with swiftly concluding a probe into multiple accusations of murder and rape in Dharmasthala. Competent authorities await crucial Forensic Science Laboratory reports as further skeletal remains are discovered. The controversy involves allegations against local temple administrators and associated arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-09-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 15:55 IST
Dharmasthala Allegations: SIT Aims for Swift Closure Amidst Skeletal Finds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara announced that the government has urged the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the investigation into the unsettling allegations of multiple murders and rapes in Dharmasthala. The directive comes amidst the pending results from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).

The probe, which has already led to the recovery of skeletal remains, has its latest findings sent for forensic analysis. With more remains found at Banglegudde's forest area, Parameshwara has made it clear that the investigation needs to progress swiftly. The controversy stems from accusations leveled by complainant C N Chinnaiah, who has since faced arrest over perjury charges, involving claims of buried bodies around Dharmasthala.

As investigations continue, police authorities are evaluating related allegations against activist Mahesh Shetty Thimarody, implicated in other legal issues but considered a key figure in the advocacy for the complainant. The authorities emphasize non-interference by the state government while the legal proceedings unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

Tragic Demographics: Suicide Crisis in India's Farming Sector

 India
2
Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

Tech Giants Boost AI Infrastructure Spending to $2.8 Trillion by 2029

 Global
3
S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

S2W Media Sets Its India Growth Trajectory with New Pune Headquarters

 India
4
Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

Mourning an Icon: Vijay Kumar Malhotra's Legacy in Politics and Sports

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025