Supreme Court Orders Judicial Training Amid Bail Order Controversy

The Supreme Court has taken an unprecedented step by ordering two judicial officers to undergo mandatory training. This directive comes after 'serious lapses' were identified in bail orders related to an alleged Rs 1.9 crore fraud, involving M/S Netsity Systems Pvt Ltd and the accused, Shiksha Rathore and her husband.

The top court's decision followed an appeal by the company, overturning a series of bail orders that favored the accused. These orders were initially issued by an Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate and later upheld by both the Sessions Court and Delhi High Court, before ultimately being quashed in favor of the prosecution.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court highlighted procedural irregularities and criticized the role of the investigating officer. The Delhi Commissioner of Police has been instructed to conduct an investigation into the handling of the case, while the judicial officers are slated to receive sensitivity training on judicial proceedings.