Rising Tide of Child Crime: A Troubling Surge in 2023
The NCRB reported 1,77,335 child crime cases in India for 2023, a 9.2% rise from 2022. Key areas include kidnapping and POCSO-related offenses. Madhya Pradesh led with the highest number of cases. Disproportionate rates were seen in Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. The charge-sheeting rate stood at 64.3%.
The latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report has revealed a disturbing increase in crime against children in India, with 1,77,335 cases registered in 2023. This marks a significant 9.2% increase from the previous year, highlighting a worrying trend in child safety.
A breakdown of the statistics shows that, alarmingly, kidnapping and abduction cases made up a substantial portion, with 79,884 incidents recorded. Meanwhile, offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act accounted for 67,694 cases, indicating prevalent issues in these areas.
Regionally, Madhya Pradesh recorded the highest number of child crime cases, while Union Territories such as Delhi and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported disproportionately high rates. Despite a national charge-sheeting rate of 64.3%, disparities were noted, notably low in Delhi and high in Tamil Nadu.
(With inputs from agencies.)
