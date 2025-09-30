Left Menu

Madagascar's Rising Tide: Youth Protests Challenge Rajoelina's Regime

Despite President Andry Rajoelina's efforts to address protestor demands by dissolving Madagascar's government, protests continue in the capital and other cities. The youth-led movement, inspired by demonstrations in Kenya and Nepal, seeks improved access to water and electricity. The unrest has resulted in casualties, challenging Rajoelina's leadership amid disputed election outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:56 IST
Madagascar's Rising Tide: Youth Protests Challenge Rajoelina's Regime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Security forces resorted to teargas on Tuesday to quell protests in Madagascar's capital, as youth demonstrators insist on further concessions despite President Rajoelina's move to dissolve the government. The protests, now in their fourth day, stem from demands for better access to essential services like water and electricity.

In a nationally televised address, Rajoelina expressed willingness for dialogue and proposed relief measures for businesses impacted by looting. However, calls continue for Rajoelina and other officials to resign, with demonstrations spreading to cities like Fenoarivo, Mahajanga, and Diego Suarez.

The protests, inspired by similar youth-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, have become the largest in recent years and pose a significant trial for Rajoelina, whose third-term election win has faced allegations of irregularities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

 Pakistan
2
Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

 Global
3
Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025