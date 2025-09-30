Madagascar's Rising Tide: Youth Protests Challenge Rajoelina's Regime

Security forces resorted to teargas on Tuesday to quell protests in Madagascar's capital, as youth demonstrators insist on further concessions despite President Rajoelina's move to dissolve the government. The protests, now in their fourth day, stem from demands for better access to essential services like water and electricity.

In a nationally televised address, Rajoelina expressed willingness for dialogue and proposed relief measures for businesses impacted by looting. However, calls continue for Rajoelina and other officials to resign, with demonstrations spreading to cities like Fenoarivo, Mahajanga, and Diego Suarez.

The protests, inspired by similar youth-led movements in Kenya and Nepal, have become the largest in recent years and pose a significant trial for Rajoelina, whose third-term election win has faced allegations of irregularities.

