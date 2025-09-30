Left Menu

Nagaland Police Unveils Ambitious Recruitment Drive for Constables

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma announced the launch of a significant recruitment initiative for state police, opening 1,176 constable positions. The plan includes relaxed age limits and an online application system. Additionally, another recruitment cycle is anticipated soon, with accommodations for backward tribes and exclusion of non-Nagas from eligibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:01 IST
Nagaland Police Unveils Ambitious Recruitment Drive for Constables
recruitment
  • Country:
  • India

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Tuesday unveiled a significant recruitment drive, announcing 1,176 new posts for general-duty constables within the state police force. This marks one of the largest recruitment campaigns in recent years.

Addressing reporters at police headquarters, Sharma detailed the finalized plan, emphasizing the inclusion of consultations with departments, agencies, and tribal organizations. The government has relaxed the upper age limit to 38, thereby granting opportunities to those impacted by previous delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application process will transition to an entirely online system, forgoing physical forms. Prospective candidates can apply from October 6 to November 7, utilizing both self-application and assisted-application options. Sharma indicated a subsequent recruitment cycle for up to 1,200 posts, despite current training capacity limitations.

TRENDING

1
Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

Pakistan's Strategic Leap: Successful Launch of Fatah-4 Missile

 Pakistan
2
Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

Pharma Shake-Up: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves in the Spotlight

 Global
3
Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

Around the World: Key Global Developments in the News

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025