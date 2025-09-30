Nagaland Police Unveils Ambitious Recruitment Drive for Constables

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma on Tuesday unveiled a significant recruitment drive, announcing 1,176 new posts for general-duty constables within the state police force. This marks one of the largest recruitment campaigns in recent years.

Addressing reporters at police headquarters, Sharma detailed the finalized plan, emphasizing the inclusion of consultations with departments, agencies, and tribal organizations. The government has relaxed the upper age limit to 38, thereby granting opportunities to those impacted by previous delays and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The application process will transition to an entirely online system, forgoing physical forms. Prospective candidates can apply from October 6 to November 7, utilizing both self-application and assisted-application options. Sharma indicated a subsequent recruitment cycle for up to 1,200 posts, despite current training capacity limitations.