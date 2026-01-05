Uttar Pradesh Eases Age Limit for Police Recruitment
The Uttar Pradesh government has announced a one-time age relaxation for police recruitments, benefiting aspirants who missed opportunities due to pandemic delays. The relaxation applies to constable posts and other roles, following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s directives for the upcoming 2025 recruitment drive.
The Uttar Pradesh government has provided a three-year relaxation on the upper age limit for police recruitment. This decision provides significant relief to aspirants preparing for constable positions.
Announced under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this relaxation affects all categories of candidates for the 2025 direct recruitment drive, addressing missed opportunities due to pandemic-related age limits.
Candidates can apply for 32,679 posts across various categories, with the application process open until January 30, 2026, according to the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
