Crime Decline in Jammu and Kashmir: 2023 NCRB Report Insights

The National Crime Records Bureau's 2023 report shows a significant decline in overall crime for Jammu and Kashmir from 2021 to 2023, with a fall of 2,080 cases reported. The data highlights a reduction in crimes under the Indian Penal Code, though there was an increase in offenses under Special and Local Laws.

Union Home Ministry's 71st edition of the annual report indicates a year-on-year decrease in crime rates, with charged offenses peaking at a 90.7% rate for Special and Local Laws. Despite a drop, crimes such as murder, kidnapping, and assault persisted, though sedition cases were notably absent in 2023.

The report provides a detailed breakdown showing Jammu and Kashmir registered 84 murder cases, 1,004 kidnappings, and 231 rapes in 2023. It further underlines the lack of communal violence but reports on deaths linked to negligence, particularly in road accidents, along with cases of dowry and abetment to suicide.

