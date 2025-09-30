Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

Justice Deepak Roshan of Jharkhand High Court underscored the imperative for judges to remain unswayed by media trials or public scrutiny, particularly in high-profile cases. His remarks were made during a seminar at India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

Speaking candidly to students, Justice Roshan highlighted that while artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace the judiciary, it possesses the potential to assist by managing routine tasks, enhancing efficiency.

Addressing whether judges should isolate themselves socially, Justice Roshan affirmed the importance of maintaining societal connections, provided judicial fairness is upheld. He advised newly appointed judges to avoid haste and focus on the material available during decision-making.

