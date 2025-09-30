Left Menu

Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials

Justice Deepak Roshan emphasized that judges should not be swayed by media trials or public scrutiny in high-profile cases. Speaking at a legal seminar, he discussed the importance of judicial objectivity and how AI could aid the justice system while noting the value of societal engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:18 IST
Justice Deepak Roshan: Upholding Judicious Integrity Amid Media Trials
Judge
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Deepak Roshan of Jharkhand High Court underscored the imperative for judges to remain unswayed by media trials or public scrutiny, particularly in high-profile cases. His remarks were made during a seminar at India International University of Legal Education and Research (IIULER).

Speaking candidly to students, Justice Roshan highlighted that while artificial intelligence (AI) cannot replace the judiciary, it possesses the potential to assist by managing routine tasks, enhancing efficiency.

Addressing whether judges should isolate themselves socially, Justice Roshan affirmed the importance of maintaining societal connections, provided judicial fairness is upheld. He advised newly appointed judges to avoid haste and focus on the material available during decision-making.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

 India
2
BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

 United Arab Emirates
3
Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
4
India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy Changes

India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025