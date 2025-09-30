Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, a Mexican detainee, died from injuries after being shot during an attack on a Dallas ICE office. The assault, carried out by Joshua Jahn, who harbored hatred towards the US government, left two detainees dead. Garcia-Hernandez's family is devastated by this tragic loss.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dallas | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, one of the detainees hurt in the recent attack on a Dallas immigration field office, has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Garcia-Hernandez, 32, a Mexican national, was among those shot when Joshua Jahn opened fire on the facility on September 24. The gunman, acting out of disdain towards the US government, ultimately took his own life.

The attack resulted in multiple casualties, including Norlan Guzman-Fuentes and now Garcia-Hernandez, leaving their families grappling with their loss amidst ongoing fears within immigrant communities over heightened ICE activities.

TRENDING

1
Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

Haryana Strengthens Anganwadi Network to Boost Maternal and Child Health

 India
2
BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

BCCI and ACC Clash Over Asia Cup Trophy Dispute

 United Arab Emirates
3
Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

Surrender of UTA Militants Marks Peaceful Shift in Arunachal Pradesh

 India
4
India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy Changes

India's Edible Oil Industry Navigates Path to Self-Sufficiency Amid Policy C...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025