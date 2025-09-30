Tragedy Strikes: Second Detainee Dies in Dallas ICE Office Attack

Miguel Angel Garcia-Hernandez, one of the detainees hurt in the recent attack on a Dallas immigration field office, has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Garcia-Hernandez, 32, a Mexican national, was among those shot when Joshua Jahn opened fire on the facility on September 24. The gunman, acting out of disdain towards the US government, ultimately took his own life.

The attack resulted in multiple casualties, including Norlan Guzman-Fuentes and now Garcia-Hernandez, leaving their families grappling with their loss amidst ongoing fears within immigrant communities over heightened ICE activities.