Govt to Form Dedicated ICAR Sugarcane Research Team to Tackle Sector Challenges

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare and Rural Development, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, announced the creation of a dedicated research team within the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to focus exclusively on sugarcane research and sugarcane policy. The announcement came during a national discussion on the sugarcane economy, jointly organized by Rural Voice and the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories, in collaboration with ICAR.

Focus on Research, Policy, and Farmer-Centric Outcomes

Minister Chouhan emphasized that sugarcane is a vital crop for India’s economy, but one that faces multiple challenges—from disease management to rising input costs and water scarcity. The new ICAR team, he said, would address these issues holistically, ensuring that research translates into direct benefits for both farmers and industry.

“Research that does not serve farmers is meaningless,” Chouhan declared, urging ICAR to prioritize practical, on-ground solutions.

Sugarcane Variety 238 and Red Rot Disease

The Minister highlighted the case of sugarcane variety 238, which has demonstrated strong sugar recovery but remains highly susceptible to red rot disease. While farmers adopted the variety widely due to its higher yields, the disease risk poses serious concerns. Chouhan underlined the need for alternative varieties, disease resistance research, and continuous innovation to safeguard farmer incomes.

Challenges of Monocropping and the Case for Diversification

The Minister also raised alarms about the risks of monocropping, which depletes nutrients, affects soil health, and increases vulnerability to pests and diseases. He called for exploring intercropping models, integrating crops such as pulses and oilseeds with sugarcane, to improve soil fertility, nitrogen fixation, and farmer incomes.

Efficiency, Mechanization, and Water Use

Chouhan placed strong emphasis on mechanization and water efficiency. Sugarcane is a water-intensive crop, and under the government’s “per drop, more crop” principle, he urged researchers to devise water-saving technologies. While micro-irrigation and drip systems offer potential, he acknowledged the financial burden on farmers and called for policies that reduce costs.

The Minister also highlighted the shortage of agricultural labor, stressing the need for training, capacity-building, and innovations in farm machinery to make harvesting less labor-intensive.

Developing Bioproducts Beyond Ethanol and Molasses

Looking beyond traditional uses such as ethanol and molasses, Chouhan called for new bioproducts and value-added innovations to enhance profitability for farmers. He noted the potential of natural farming techniques to reduce fertilizer dependence and make the crop more sustainable.

Farmers’ Payments and Value Chain Bottlenecks

Addressing farmers’ grievances, the Minister acknowledged delayed payments from sugar mills as a pressing issue. While mills face financial constraints, he said, farmers bear the brunt of delays. He urged the industry and policymakers to find equitable solutions that balance industry sustainability with farmer welfare.

ICAR’s Strategic Research Agenda

At the seminar, ICAR Director General and DARE Secretary Dr. M.L. Jat outlined four key focus areas for the new sugarcane research team:

Defining research priorities to guide innovation. Identifying developmental challenges that hinder research translation. Tackling industry-related issues, such as yield recovery and processing. Recommending policy measures to support sectoral growth.

Dr. Jat also pointed out that sugarcane requires high amounts of water and fertilizer, making the adoption of micro-irrigation and efficient fertilizer practices critical. Maharashtra’s micro-irrigation practices, he said, offer replicable models.

Insights on Crop Varieties and Yield Gaps

Dr. Devendra Kumar Yadav, Deputy Director General of Crop Science at ICAR, explained that sugarcane variety 238 initially brought optimism but inadvertently promoted monocropping. New varieties, he clarified, undergo three years of rigorous testing for yield, disease resistance, and pest tolerance before adoption. Identifying and bridging the yield gap remains a critical research area for sugarcane as well as other crops.

Dr. Rajbir Singh, DDG Extension at ICAR, chaired one of the sessions, while participants stressed that farmers’ voices and challenges must remain central to research agendas.

Toward a Sustainable Sugarcane Future

The seminar reinforced that India’s sugarcane sector must evolve to address challenges of water scarcity, fertilizer inefficiency, monocropping risks, labor shortages, and delayed payments. With the new ICAR research team, policymakers and scientists aim to create a balanced approach, combining innovation with farmer-centric solutions, thereby securing the future of one of India’s most important crops.