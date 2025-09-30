Rising Turmoil: Manipur's Alarming Crime Surge

In an unprecedented turn of events, Manipur witnessed a dramatic surge in violent crimes in 2023, emerging as the state with the highest number of such incidents in the Northeast, as per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A pivotal factor in this escalation is the ethnic conflict that erupted between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the neighboring hills-based tribal Kukis in May 2023. This turmoil has made Manipur the leading state in the nation for reported crimes against Scheduled Tribes that year.

With a total of 14,427 violent crimes recorded in 2023, Manipur showed a significant rise from the 631 cases in 2022. Meanwhile, Assam trailed with 11,552 incidents. The state also reported a disturbing increase in rioting, arson, and serious offenses like murder and kidnapping, alongside numerous homeless individuals resulting from the ongoing ethnic violence.

