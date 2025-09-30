Left Menu

Rising Turmoil: Manipur's Alarming Crime Surge

Manipur experienced a significant increase in violent crimes in 2023, with the highest reported in the Northeast. Ethnic conflicts largely contributed to the spike. The National Crime Records Bureau highlighted the state's surge in atrocities against Scheduled Tribes, exceeding previous years' figures dramatically and outpacing neighboring Assam.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:48 IST
In an unprecedented turn of events, Manipur witnessed a dramatic surge in violent crimes in 2023, emerging as the state with the highest number of such incidents in the Northeast, as per the latest report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

A pivotal factor in this escalation is the ethnic conflict that erupted between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the neighboring hills-based tribal Kukis in May 2023. This turmoil has made Manipur the leading state in the nation for reported crimes against Scheduled Tribes that year.

With a total of 14,427 violent crimes recorded in 2023, Manipur showed a significant rise from the 631 cases in 2022. Meanwhile, Assam trailed with 11,552 incidents. The state also reported a disturbing increase in rioting, arson, and serious offenses like murder and kidnapping, alongside numerous homeless individuals resulting from the ongoing ethnic violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

