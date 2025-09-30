Left Menu

Unprecedented U.S.-Iran Deportation Coordination Amidst Tensions

The U.S. is set to deport approximately 400 Iranians, highlighting a rare cooperative effort between the U.S. and Iran despite ongoing tensions. This deportation marks President Trump's new immigration policy enforcement, with the initial group expected to reach Iran shortly. The move involves both convicted criminals and those illegally in the U.S.

Updated: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a striking instance of coordination between two historically adversarial nations, the United States is preparing to deport roughly 400 Iranians under President Donald Trump's intensified immigration policies. The individuals, a mix of convicted criminals and those who have entered the U.S. without legal documentation, are expected to arrive in Qatar before being transferred to Tehran.

Speaking anonymously, both U.S. and Iranian officials emphasized the consular nature of the operation, downplaying suggestions of a political agreement amid heightened tensions over Iran's nuclear program. Iranian Foreign Ministry's parliamentary affairs director, Hossein Noushabadi, urged the U.S. to respect the rights of Iranian migrants while stressing that the deportation fell in line with the U.S.'s revised anti-immigrant stance.

This development follows reports that, following prolonged detention, some Iranians opted for voluntary departure. Nonetheless, others depart without having given such consent, raising questions about the humanitarian implications. The Trump administration's broader strategy aims at historic deportation records, although implementation has been met with varied success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

