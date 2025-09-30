Left Menu

Land Scam Uncovered in Mizoram: Officials Sentenced Over Fake Land Certificates

Two Land Revenue Department officials in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district have been sentenced to one-and-a-half years in prison for issuing fake land settlement certificates. The scam involved the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project, and while 120 landowners were implicated, they were acquitted due to insufficient evidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Aizawl has sentenced two officials from Mizoram's Lawngtlai district to one-and-a-half years in prison for issuing fake land settlement certificates, a key official reported on Tuesday.

Presiding judge F Rohlupuia of the Special Court (Prevention of Corruption) revealed that each of the convicted, T Zairikhima and B Hrangchhuma of the Land Revenue Department, will also face a Rs 1.10 lakh fine.

The duo illegally issued land settlement certificates (LSCs) for areas designated for the Kaladan Multi Modal Transit Transport Project. While 120 landowners also faced allegations, they were acquitted due to a lack of solid evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

