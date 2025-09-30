Cabinet Lekgotla Puts Focus on Economic Growth, Service Delivery and Reform

The South African government has placed economic growth, service delivery and the implementation of existing plans at the centre of discussions during the extended Cabinet Lekgotla, currently underway at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House in Pretoria.

Convened by President Cyril Ramaphosa and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, the Lekgotla brings together ministers, deputy ministers, premiers, and representatives of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA). The gathering is part of the government’s annual planning cycle and is intended to refine priorities while ensuring coordinated implementation.

Consolidated Plans, Not New Strategies

Briefing the media, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stressed that the government is not developing new strategies but is focused on executing existing plans. She said the Presidency, National Treasury, and the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC) have presented a consolidated plan to the Lekgotla.

“There is going to be a plan, but there is not going to be a new plan. It’s about implementing the plans that have already been articulated and adopted in South Africa,” Ntshavheni said. “We are prioritising quick wins, identifying low-hanging fruit, and setting clear targets for the medium and long term.”

Addressing Key Challenges

Ntshavheni explained that the Lekgotla is focusing on three core priorities:

Growing the economy – ensuring inclusive growth that creates jobs and addresses the high cost of living. Building a capable state – strengthening institutions and governance capacity to deliver effectively. Improving local government – addressing service delivery challenges at municipal level.

She emphasised that unemployment, poverty, and rising living costs remain the most urgent issues confronting South Africans, and the government is seeking ways to accelerate interventions that can deliver tangible improvements.

Local Government Reform and White Paper

Local government was highlighted as a critical area requiring reform. Ntshavheni said the Lekgotla is reviewing success stories and persistent challenges in municipalities. Interventions include revisiting the White Paper on Local Government to create a more functional and accountable system.

“We are looking at the issues that have been confronting our municipalities, what interventions have already been implemented, and what more needs to be done to strengthen local government,” she explained.

Tackling Crime as an Economic Barrier

Crime also featured prominently in discussions. Ntshavheni described it as both a threat to public safety and a barrier to investment and economic growth. Government, she said, is integrating crime prevention and law enforcement measures into its broader growth agenda.

Accountability and Governance

On governance matters, Ntshavheni noted that government will not provide a “running commentary” on the Madlanga Commission, which is investigating state matters. President Ramaphosa has announced a two-phased approach, with an interim report expected in three months and a final report in six months.

On the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe into Tembisa Hospital, she confirmed that investigations continue: “They have already done asset forfeiture on a number of implicated people, but more work still needs to be done. Agencies supporting the SIU must be allowed space to complete their investigations.”

South Africa’s Position on Global Issues

The Lekgotla also touched on international developments. On the Middle East conflict, Ntshavheni reaffirmed South Africa’s long-standing commitment to a two-state solution based on the 1957 borders of Palestine.

“Our position has always been that South Africa supports initiatives driven under the umbrella of the United Nations, as well as regional efforts that include the full participation of Palestinians,” she said.

A Platform for Delivery

The extended Cabinet Lekgotla remains a crucial forum for aligning government’s priorities with its broader national development agenda. By consolidating plans already in place and focusing on effective execution, the government hopes to accelerate delivery in areas that matter most to South Africans—jobs, cost of living, safety, and reliable service delivery.