Operation Sindoor: A Milestone in Tri-Service Synergy

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has hailed Operation Sindoor as a definitive example of tri-service cooperation, urging it to become the standard for future military endeavors. Speaking at an Indian Air Force seminar, Singh emphasized jointness as vital for survival in the rapidly changing security landscape.

Singh addressed concerns about potential compartmentalization within the armed forces, advocating for a shift towards open sharing and collective learning. He stressed that interoperability and jointness are now indispensable due to the interconnected nature of modern warfare involving land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace.

The minister also pointed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's emphasis on integration at the Combined Commanders' Conference, underscoring that the theaterisation plan, announced in 2019, remains pivotal despite slow implementation. The goal is to achieve greater synergy among the Army, Navy, and Air Force to ensure optimal operational efficiency.

